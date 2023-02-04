Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are two of the most admired and appreciated young actors that we all are blessed with in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them are absolutely prolific and brilliant in anything and everything that they do and that’s why, come what may, all their latest social media posts, stories and videos get a lot of love and affection from one and all. Both Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are extremely stylish and that’s why, not just for their sensational talent and ability ladies and gentlemen, both Erica and Parth are also extremely famous for all the good reasons for their swag and vogue game for real.

Each and every time Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes share a new photo or video on their social media handle to woo their fans and admirers, netizens totally feel the heat and melt in awe for real. So, what’s the latest that we get to witness from their end? While Parth Samthaan in his new video is seen talking about walking into 2023 with full confidence and swag, Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, is seen talking about how she switches between different expressions when her crush is around. Well, do you want to check out more of them? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks? Brilliant ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com