People are beginning to see a father’s emotional side too, which is refreshing: Seema Kapoor

On this Father’s Day, actress Seema Kapoor opens up about her profound bond with her father (S.R. Kapoor), a man who shaped her life and career most remarkably. Seema recalls her early years filled with longing and the deep desire to be with her father. As a child, she only had his photograph to confide in, to share her troubles with, and to cry to.

Her life took a turn at the age of 12 when she finally joined her father, who was not just a parent but her closest friend and confidante. Seema’s father was a man of many talents in the film industry, known as a film distributor, producer, and writer. From him, she learned the virtues of professionalism, punctuality, and the nuances of language, soaking in his every lesson and viewpoint.

“My father brought me up with his convictions,” Seema shares. “All that I grasped was from his point of view. He meant everything to me—he was my guide, my friend, and my biggest supporter.”

Growing up with a single parent, Seema witnessed firsthand the often understated yet profound emotional strength of fathers. “Fathers are generally less expressive and vocal, but since he was my sole parent, he had no choice but to be everything to me,” she reflects. “The portrayal of a mother’s emotional outburst is dominant, but people are beginning to see a father’s emotional side too, which is refreshing.”

Seema finds inspiration in films that depict the strength and vulnerability of fathers. She particularly admires Dustin Hoffman’s performance in “Kramer vs. Kramer” and Liam Neeson’s unwavering dedication in “Taken.” “Both films resonate deeply with me, showing fathers who go to great lengths for their children, defying their own limitations,” she says.

Every day in Seema’s life feels like Father’s Day, as her prayers and well wishes are eternally with her dad. She also holds a deep spiritual connection, considering God as her Heavenly Father and keeping Him foremost in her life. “My Dad is happiest when everything around is peaceful and prosperous,” she says, a sentiment that echoes the love and care he has always shown her.