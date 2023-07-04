ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

People are more curious and impatient in today's time: Prateik Chaudhary

Prateik Chaudhary who was last seen in Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal talks about balancing his life well, while keeping his priorities high. Read his thoughts here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 16:51:19
People are more curious and impatient in today's time: Prateik Chaudhary

Actor Prateik Chaudhary who was recently seen sharing screen space with Sumbul Touqeer in the audio series Devil Se Shaadi believes in giving equal time to personal and professional life.

Says Prateik who was recently seen in Dangal’s Sindoor Ki Keemat, “One needs to balance life well. If you just give time to work and not at all to your personal life, you will end up being a robot. And the same applies and vice versa too. I like to be productive, but now am also trying to keep my life balanced and also give time to my personal life a little so that I can enjoy both.”

He adds, “I guess people are very practical nowadays and don’t like to waste their time unnecessarily. There’s no major harm in this but also one needs to chill a little and enjoy life.”

He talks about how social media has changed lifestyle. “I guess people are more curious and impatient nowadays. I guess fake social media could be one of the biggest reasons. Nowadays people don’t enjoy it in person but they would love to show the world how happy and happening life they have, even when they don’t. So to be in the competition or to match their level, others try to copy. For example, when anyone goes to a restaurant and orders food and when the food comes, they won’t eat and enjoy. First thing they will do is click a picture and put it on social media. By the time they are done, the food becomes cold. So it is important to live the small moments of live, in a happy way.”

Truly well said, Prateik!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Review of Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav: A divine love story with a remarkable cast
Review of Colors’ Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav: A divine love story with a remarkable cast
Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in YRF Entertainment’s web series Mandala Murders
Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in YRF Entertainment’s web series Mandala Murders
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
Exclusive: Dance India Dance L’il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Dance India Dance L’il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
Latest Stories
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie confesses her love to Garv in unique style
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie confesses her love to Garv in unique style
ANNOUNCEMENT! Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled ‘Chandu Champion’ to release in June on Eid 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT! Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled ‘Chandu Champion’ to release in June on Eid 2024
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect ‘Rangeela’ In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect ‘Rangeela’ In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Read Latest News