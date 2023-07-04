People are more curious and impatient in today's time: Prateik Chaudhary

Actor Prateik Chaudhary who was recently seen sharing screen space with Sumbul Touqeer in the audio series Devil Se Shaadi believes in giving equal time to personal and professional life.

Says Prateik who was recently seen in Dangal’s Sindoor Ki Keemat, “One needs to balance life well. If you just give time to work and not at all to your personal life, you will end up being a robot. And the same applies and vice versa too. I like to be productive, but now am also trying to keep my life balanced and also give time to my personal life a little so that I can enjoy both.”

He adds, “I guess people are very practical nowadays and don’t like to waste their time unnecessarily. There’s no major harm in this but also one needs to chill a little and enjoy life.”

He talks about how social media has changed lifestyle. “I guess people are more curious and impatient nowadays. I guess fake social media could be one of the biggest reasons. Nowadays people don’t enjoy it in person but they would love to show the world how happy and happening life they have, even when they don’t. So to be in the competition or to match their level, others try to copy. For example, when anyone goes to a restaurant and orders food and when the food comes, they won’t eat and enjoy. First thing they will do is click a picture and put it on social media. By the time they are done, the food becomes cold. So it is important to live the small moments of live, in a happy way.”

Truly well said, Prateik!!