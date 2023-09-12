Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi is a heartthrob beauty. The actress in the latest pictures serves style with drama by pairing a black mini dress with a French braid high ponytail. Check out the photos below

The heartthrob Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known Indian actress. She has carved her niche in the industry with her acting prowess in shows like Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and others. Besides that, Divyanka makes it to the headlines with her social media presence, giving a sneak peek into her daily life and fashion file. This time, she is serving style with the spice of drama in the latest photos.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Style File

Taking to her social media, Divyanka treats her fans with a sneak peek into her sparkling glamour in the latest photos. The actress can be seen donning a black little dress with a diamond embellished collar and sleeves. The actress exudes irresistible charm in the sparkling ensemble.

Minimal Makeup

But wait, there is more to this stylish look. She opts for a basic eye makeover. The rosy cheeks, pink lips, and small earrings add an extra dose of sophistication. The flawless glow on her face indicates the power-woman vibes.

French Braid High Ponytail

Divyanka Tripathi pairs her pretty black style with the dramatic trendy hairstyle. She opts for a multiple strand French braid on the upper side and a half-tied high ponytail.

Divyanka flaunted her charismatic smile, quirkiness, and attitude in the series of pictures. Undoubtedly, she is a drama queen.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi's style of drama?