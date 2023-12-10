[Photos] Hina Khan goes glam personified in beige sheer ruffle gown

Hina Khan recently flaunted her fashion sense in a striking white cut-out gown, grabbing attention with her impeccable style. Adding a pop of colour to her ensemble, the actress accessorized with chic green earrings that perfectly complemented her look. Opting for glamorous makeup, including a captivating brown lip shade, Hina enhanced her already striking features.

Tying her hair into a sleek bun, Hina Khan exuded timeless beauty, leaving onlookers captivated. Her pictures reveal a stunning appearance that continues to mesmerize fans. In the accompanying caption, Hina wrote, “She’s on Fire,” accompanied by a white heart emoji, capturing the fiery confidence reflected in her outfit.

For a closer look at Hina Khan’s captivating ensemble and style, check out the pictures that are making waves on social media. The actress effortlessly combines grace and glamour, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon in the industry.

Hina Khan’s work front

Making us all proud with her Cannes visit recently, Hina Khan truly emerges as one of the most stunning and talented actors from the industry. She became famous for her roles in TV shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” The actress has also transitioned to doing movies as well. The actress has also been featured in countless music videos that earned love from the netizens. However, her character Akshara still remains close to us.