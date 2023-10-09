Television | Celebrities

[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan's travel diaries

Karishma Tanna, who explored the enchanting streets of Busan, Mouni Roy, who immersed herself in the grandeur of Qatar, and Hina Khan, who found solace amidst the natural beauty of British Columbia, are about to take you on a journey like no other

Shatakshi Gangury
09 Oct,2023
Are you daydreaming about your next vacation, but finding yourself scratching your head wondering how to elevate your travel experiences? Well, look no further, because three of television’s most stunning and adventurous personalities are here to provide you with a dose of travel inspiration. Karishma Tanna, who explored the enchanting streets of Busan, Mouni Roy, who immersed herself in the grandeur of Qatar, and Hina Khan, who found solace amidst the natural beauty of British Columbia, are about to take you on a journey like no other. Their travel diaries are brimming with breathtaking moments and captivating experiences that will reignite your wanderlust and help you plan your own unforgettable escapade. So, sit back, relax, and let the adventures begin!

Karishma Tanna in Busan

Karishma Tanna’s Busan escapade was nothing short of a visual delight. But what got us all awestruck even more, is how she got us astounded with her glamourous saree looks that she decided to carry in the foreign land. Looking all bossy and grand in the sarees, the diva gave off nothing but goals. From strolling along Busan’s stunning places, she soaked in the charm of this South Korean gem. Karishma’s radiant smile in front of Busan’s iconic landmarks is sure to inspire your next adventure.

Mouni Roy’s Qatar diaries

Mouni Roy, the Naagin actress can be seen in a stylish floral white and red flared dress. She decked it up with her long wavy hair, that she teamed with sleek eyebrows and pink lips. She rounded it off with black shades. Mouni Roy’s exploration of Qatar was a blend of modern luxury and timeless culture. From the futuristic skyline of Doha to the serene deserts of the Arabian Peninsula, Mouni’s journey was a captivating mix of tradition and innovation

Hina Khan from British Columbia

Hina Khan’s rendezvous with the picturesque landscapes of British Columbia was nothing short of a fairytale. Surrounded by lush greenery, pristine lakes, and snow-capped mountains, she embarked on outdoor adventures that left us all awestruck. Hina’s candid moments in the heart of nature are bound to ignite your wanderlust.

These TV beauties have shown us that the world is a treasure trove of incredible destinations waiting to be explored. Whether it’s the bustling streets of Busan, the opulence of Qatar, or the serene beauty of British Columbia, their travel diaries are a testament to the magic of wanderlust.

So, where will your next adventure take you? Let the adventures of Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, and Hina Khan inspire your wanderlust and help you plan your next unforgettable journey.

