Surbhi Chandna is a fashion lover. The diva in her latest Instagram dump flaunts her super chic style in a three-piece co ord set. Check out the stunning photos below in the article

Naagin fame Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses in the television world. She is known to make heads turn with her fashion moments. Her wardrobe collection is filled with amazing options, from stunning one-piece dresses to divine traditional outfits. This time, the actress flaunts her chic avatar in a three-piece co ord set. Let’s take a full look.

Surbhi Chandna’s Chic Style In Three-piece Co-ords Set

Wow, wow, and how! Surbhi Chandna is nailing her stunning avatar. This three-piece beige co-ord set looks super stylish. The plunging neckline bralette slip top gives a sense of sensuality. She pairs this with matching loose pants. At the same time, the floor-sweeping shrug adds an extra dose of sophistication.

That’s not all! Surbhi goes chic with her makeup. She opts for smokey shadowed eyes and black eyeliner. Her contoured face with the rosy cheeks looks gorgeous. Perfectly shaped pink lips look sensuous. She styles her hair with soft curls, giving her appearance a breezy look. Surbhi’s nude strappy sandal complements her sass.

Throughout the photos, Surbhi Chandna flaunts her curvy figure. The actress also flaunts the comfort of a three-piece co-ord set in her simplicity, and we love her style.

Did you like Surbhi Chandna’s three-piece co-ord set style? Let us know in the comments box below.