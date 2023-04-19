Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod has gained a massive fan following since she started playing the role of Akshara in one of the longest-running shows. Millions loved her character, making her a household name in the Television industry. Though she entered recently, she has no less fame than any senior actor in the industry. And you will be surprised to know her net worth.

Pranali Rathod started her lead role journey with Jat Na Pochho Prem Ki; however, she appeared in Barister Babu and got praised. And later, she bagged the role of Akshara in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show earned her popularity, name, and money in the industry. And at present, she charges 60 thousand per episode. And her total net worth, as per news18, is around 1 crore which means 10 million.

Pranali Rathod Social Media

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has an Instagram account with the name @pranalirathodofficial. She has more than 1.8 million followers on her Instagram. And she often shares pictures from her sets, photoshoot, and fun reel with co-stars and other actors. Also, Pranali Rathod shared a great bond with lead actor Harshad Chopda which one can see onscreen.

Pranali Rathod Work

The actress featured in shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, brrister Babu, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and other reality shows, etc. Often is very grounded and humble with her fans.