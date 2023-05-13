ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod Feels' Hayeee Garmiii' On Set, See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva Pranali Rathod is the cutest diva on Television. Her simplicity and real self make one fall in love with her. Like us, the actress is also feeling the summer heat

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 20:54:12
Pranali Rathod is a stunning beauty of Indian Television. She makes it to the headlines with her gorgeousness every now and then. Her role as Akshara is a household favorite. The diva often shares her daily updates on her Instagram stories. In the latest Instagram post, the actress shared her feelings about the summer heat.

Pranali Rathod’s Reaction To Summer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the famous actress, took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself while her makeup was being done by her makeup artist. The actress looked terrified by the summer heat as she was shooting in the open area, and so she captioned her pictures in the story, “Hayeee Garmiii” with a sun sticker.

Pranali Rathod Feels' Hayeee Garmiii' On Set, See Pics 806898

Pranali Rathod’s Career

The beautiful divs started her career as a model. She has modelled for many big brands. While she first appeared in the show Pyaar Pehli Baar in 2018. And later featured in Barister Babu as Saanvi. She is ruling over hearts with her performance and owns a massive fandom on her Instagram account with more than one follower. Her regular share of pictures, videos, reels and other stuff makes her fan engaged with her. The diva loves her fan who has showered so much affection for her.

Did you, too, feel the heat like Pranali Rathod? Let us know Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

