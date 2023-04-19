A renowned TV star Pranali Rathod is a constant attraction of news headlines. Though it has been little time for her in the industry, she is known for her sartorial fashion picks. Once again, the diva is buzzing for the latest photo dump on her Instagram account. SRead more to find out.

Pranali Rathod’s Girl Next Door Vibes

Pranali Rathod shared stunning photos on her Instagram in a blue dress. She wore a low-neckline bodycon blue mini dress. She accessorized it with long gold earrings. Her high ponytail, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and peach lips rounded her appearance. The gorgeous sanskari Bahu on the screen turned bold and beautiful, serving the girl next door vibes. Pranali Rathod looked irresistibly attractive in the new pictures. She captioned her post with a butterfly emoji.

Reacting to her new avatar, many famous celebrities commented on her post. Imlie fame actress Sumbul Touqeer said, “Areeee pyaar hogaya mujhe toh😛😍😍😍.” Anupama star Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Uffff 🔥.” Another actress said l, “Ohhh my! 🔥.”

Pranali Rathod Social Media

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod became a household name with her impactful role. The diva is active on Instagram and constantly updates her fans with unique looks, dances, etc. Her last post was in February. She shared a BTS scene from her shoot. And her cheerful smile looked beautiful. Pranali Rathod is paired with actor Harshad Chopda in the show, and the duo is winning hearts.

Do you like Pranali Rathod’s new avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.