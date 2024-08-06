Pranali Rathod Shares Glimpse Of Her First Look From The Sets Of Upcoming Show Durga

Pranali Rathod is one of the most loved and demanding television actresses right now. With her performance as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has become a favorite of the audience, making her the first choice of casting directors. The actress is all set to return to screens with her upcoming show Durga. However, today, the actress teases her fans with a glimpse of her first look from the show. Let’s take a look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pranali shared a photo posing at a historical place. The visuals suggest it is a palace in Rajasthan, and the actress enjoyed her time posing for the camera at the beautiful place. The blue skies and vintage architectural elegance combine perfectly together. This also hints at Pranali’s first look from the sets of her upcoming show Durga. The actress looks simple yet beautiful in a pink printed kurta teamed with denim jeans. The actress looks excited about her new project, posing in different backdrops, anticipating fans for something unexpected.

Later, Pranali shared photos from her fun-filled day in the city, from enjoying a luxurious dinner to visiting the beach. The actress flaunts her oh-so-breathtaking side in mirror selfies in a cute red top teamed with blue denim. With her minimalistic makeup and hairstyle, she makes hearts flutter. Her collage photo from the beach has all the ‘A’ factor, which makes this picture a million-dollar photo.

Pranali Rathod’s upcoming show Durga cast Aashay Mishra in lead roles alongside her. The show will go on air soon.