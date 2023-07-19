Pranali Rathod VS Surbhi Jyoti: Who Is Divine In Pantsuit?

Pranali Rathod and Surbhi Jyoti are one of the most talented actresses in the Telly world. Their spectacular conduct on screen has amazed the audience. Rather than that, unique taste in fashion is the thing that keeps them on top of the buzz regularly. And yet again, we found a similar style of divas embracing their fashion in a white pantsuit. Let’s check out who is divine in a white pantsuit.

Pranali Rathod In A White Pantsuit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali in the below pictures shared on her Instagram account, she donned a three-piece pantsuit that includes a bralette crop top paired with high-waist pants and a matching coat. Her messy open hairstyle, long diamond earrings, blushed cheeks, and black heels uplifted her appearance.

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is a beautiful constant attraction of social media. The diva in the below pictures donned a two-piece pantsuit that includes a chikankari printed blazer with matching pants. In contrast, her appearance was glammed with minimalistic makeup, a straight hairstyle, and lavender toe point heels.

Comparing the two, it is tough to take one name as both of them styled themselves captivating and exuded divine vibes. However, who do you find most attractive among the two, Pranali Rathod or Surbhi Jyoti?

Follow IWMBuzz.com.