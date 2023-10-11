Television | Celebrities

Pregnant Rubina Dilaik inspires women with her fitness journey

Rubina Dilaik shared a video in which she was seen performing various sets of exercises despite being pregnant. Her caption in the video read, "to all the women who embrace this journey with grace."

11 Oct,2023 19:15:32
Rubina Dilaik, the popular actress, who is all set to welcome her first child, recently showcased her radiant pregnancy glow and also sent a powerful message of empowerment and strength to women everywhere. prepares to welcome her first child.

In a recent Instagram post, Rubina shared a video in which she was seen performing various sets of exercises despite being pregnant. Her caption in the video read, “to all the women who embrace this journey with grace.” Rubina’s fitness video has resonated with many, and her message has struck a chord with women who are also expecting.

The actress didn’t stop at just showcasing her physical strength; she also shared a powerful message with the post that read, “She is Strong, She is invincible, who is She? ‘SHE IS YOU 🫵’ ….. and I am proud of HER❤️”. Rubina’s commitment to maintaining her fitness while nurturing a life within her not only sets an inspiring example but also promotes a positive, realistic perspective on pregnancy.

On September 16, Rubina and Abhinav confirmed the pregnancy on social media platform. Rubina and Abhinav met while filming Choti Bahu. Abhinav married his longtime girlfriend Rubina on June 21, 2018, in Shimla. The duo also appeared together on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14 and rapidly became one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Rubina even emerged as the winner that season.

