Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips

Television diva Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua, revealed some summer skin care tips with IWMBuzz. The actress takes special care of her skin during Summer.

Summer is a time for beach days, pool parties, and vacations. It’s also a great time for a skincare makeover. Summers can be particularly harsh on the skin due to the strong UV rays, high temperatures, and increased humidity. And we often look for skin care tips to keep our skin glowing. Today, television diva Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua, revealed some skin care tips with IWMBuzz.

The actress takes special care of her skin during Summer. Aditi mentioned, “I have always been very particular about caring for my skin and keeping it healthy. I get my genetics from my mom and touchwood my skin has always been nice, but I take extra care of it because applying makeup is part of my daily routine. One very important rule for my skincare is never to leave the house without sunscreen, especially during the summer. Hydration comes in second; drinking sufficient water is one of the most important parts of my life.”

She added, “For me, it has always been the home remedies that have helped, like applying the top layer of raw milk, fresh aloe vera gel, a paste of ‘haldi and dahi’ are the go-to skincare rituals I follow regularly. Every morning I apply enough moisturizer and sunscreen after icing my face, and I think it does wonders for me to survive this hectic summer season. After all, as an actor, my skin is my canvas and reflects the characters I bring to life on screen.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.