ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips

Television diva Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua, revealed some summer skin care tips with IWMBuzz. The actress takes special care of her skin during Summer.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 16:29:26
Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma reveals special summer skin care tips

Summer is a time for beach days, pool parties, and vacations. It’s also a great time for a skincare makeover. Summers can be particularly harsh on the skin due to the strong UV rays, high temperatures, and increased humidity. And we often look for skin care tips to keep our skin glowing. Today, television diva Aditi Sharma, who essays the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua, revealed some skin care tips with IWMBuzz.

The actress takes special care of her skin during Summer. Aditi mentioned, “I have always been very particular about caring for my skin and keeping it healthy. I get my genetics from my mom and touchwood my skin has always been nice, but I take extra care of it because applying makeup is part of my daily routine. One very important rule for my skincare is never to leave the house without sunscreen, especially during the summer. Hydration comes in second; drinking sufficient water is one of the most important parts of my life.”

She added, “For me, it has always been the home remedies that have helped, like applying the top layer of raw milk, fresh aloe vera gel, a paste of ‘haldi and dahi’ are the go-to skincare rituals I follow regularly. Every morning I apply enough moisturizer and sunscreen after icing my face, and I think it does wonders for me to survive this hectic summer season. After all, as an actor, my skin is my canvas and reflects the characters I bring to life on screen.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Madhuri Sanjeev roped in for web series Aadhi Dulhan
Exclusive: Madhuri Sanjeev roped in for web series Aadhi Dulhan
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh
Egg Soup is the weirdest dish I have eaten: Shine Pandey
Egg Soup is the weirdest dish I have eaten: Shine Pandey
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
I am ready to perform all kind of stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare
I am ready to perform all kind of stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare
Hunar Hale reveals her ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date
Hunar Hale reveals her ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date
Latest Stories
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam learns about Radhika’s Goa trip
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti refuses to accept Shivendra and Surilii’s relationship
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti refuses to accept Shivendra and Surilii’s relationship
Vikrant Massey- A phenomenal actor, waiting for just THAT script to justify his talent
Vikrant Massey- A phenomenal actor, waiting for just THAT script to justify his talent
It took me five years to accept that I have Epilepsy - Fatima Sana Shaikh
It took me five years to accept that I have Epilepsy - Fatima Sana Shaikh
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan shares a good news with Amrita and Veer  
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan shares a good news with Amrita and Veer  
IIFA 2023: Item girl Nora Fatehi is once again all ready to Burn up the dance floor; watch video
IIFA 2023: Item girl Nora Fatehi is once again all ready to Burn up the dance floor; watch video
Read Latest News