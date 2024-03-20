Radiant Vibes: Divyanka Tripathi’s Sunny Day Elegance In A Blue And White Maxi Dress

The gorgeous Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known figure in the television industry. Aside from her on-screen appearances, she is also noted for her exquisite fashion sense. The ever-charming actress is known for turning heads with her clothing selections. Her style boosts her image, whether dressed traditionally or in a Western fit. Her new persona in the blue and white maxi dress looks ideal for spring fashion; she has posted images below.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Maxi Dress Appearance-

The stunning actress posted a picture of herself in a blue and white maxi dress on Instagram. The outfit features a blue with a little grey mixture colored, with a white floral printed stand collar, front buttons featuring till the end, puffed little balloon sleeves with elastic wrist, blue rope belt, and a straight ankle-length maxi dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with simple base makeup with pink lips. She paired her outfit with brown and black shoes and flat heels. The diva opted for an ocean-view background with ferries in the picture. She sits on the rock border, winks one eye, and opts for a bright smile while gazing at the camera.

