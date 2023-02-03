Do you like to travel the world? We know; it’s a given! We all are wanderers at heart, and so are the celebs all around the globe. Whether it’s our movie stars or television stars, they all cherish travelling the globe. Today we got our hands on Raj Anadkat and Nidhi Bhanushali’s latest travel diaries on their Instagram profiles. While Raj dropped throwback moments from his Dubai diaries, Nidhi shared pictures from a concert where she’s been with her friends.

Raj Anadkat and Nidhi Bhanushali are famous television stars. Both the young souls rose to fame with their work in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj played Tapu Gada while Nidhi was portrayed as Sonu in the show. However, as of now, the stars aren’t any more in the show. While Nidhi exited long back, Raj Anadkat left the show last year.

Coming to Raj Anadkat’s Dubai tour, that he shared on his Instagram handle. We can see him taking a stroll in the Dubai city. The video features glimpses from the monumental places in Dubai, not missing the iconic Burj Khalifa. What we also loved is how Raj opted for cosy casual wear for the trip wearing a white blue leaf printed shirt and trouser. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Miss This Trip ❤️✨ #throwback #traveldiaries”

Here take a look-

Nidhi Bhansuhali on the other hand shared pictures from a concert she recently attended with her friends. The actress can be seen all in smiles as she poses with her friends at the concert, looking all saucy in her rock-themed avatar. Speaking of her being the wanderer, she now owns a YouTube channel that covers travel vlogs ‘Gadabout Pilgrims’.

Check out-