Raj Anadkat Returns On-Screen ‘United State Of Gujarat’ Show Alongside Sana Sheikh, Know More

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat, who rose to fame playing Tapu, bid farewell to the legendary comedy show in 2022. Fans have missed his on-screen appearance for almost two years. However, the actor is all set to return to screens with his upcoming regional TV show, ‘United State Of Gujarat’. Let’s take a look below.

The official handle of Colors Gujarati shared a post revealing the premiere date with an intriguing video clip. The video shows Raj introducing himself and his new character, Keshav, and co-star Sana Sheikh introducing herself and her character, Kay. The duo announced their arrival on TV with ‘United State Of Gujarat.’ Ragini Shah very calmly asked her fans to join them every day. The show follows the life of a Gujarati family, and the actors wore ensembles like Gujaratis, adding a desi touch.

Sharing this introduction video, the official handle in the caption revealed the premiere date, which was 29 July. The show will run from Monday to Sunday at 8 pm on the Colors Gujarati channel. “Starts tonight, “United State of Gujarat,” Monday to Sunday, 8 pm, only on Colors Gujarati! Gujarati talk from heart against Gujarati with pride! Real entertainment of real Gujarati.”

The story is about the journey of Kay (Sana Sheikh), who finds her roots and embarks on a journey to reunite her mother with her grandmother, and Keshav (Raj Anadkat) helps her.