Raj Anadkat currently appears on a Gujarati show called United States Of Gujarat. Check out his new South Indian character.

The charming chocolate boy of the Hindi television world, Raj Anadkat, is known for his stint in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Sony Sab. Though the actor is no longer part of the show, his appearance as Tapu is majorly missed. Recently, the actor embarked on a new journey with a Gujarati TV show, United States Of Gujarat, alongside Sana Sheikh. Today, the actor shared new photos showcasing his new character of a South Indian man.

On Friday, August 23rd, Raj shared a series of photos of himself dressed as a South Indian man. Wearing a dark maroon shirt teamed with white loose bottoms, Raj looks nothing short of a South Indian man. Her sleek hairstyle, white tika, Tulsi mala, and simple leather footwear added details to the perfection. The video clip seems from his Gujarati show, where she might have disguised as a South Indian.

Raj penned a huge note in his caption introducing his new South Indian character and also expressed his gratitude for being an actor as he gets the chance to transform into different characters. He also shared his excitement about becoming a South Indian for his character and how he transformed himself.

Raj Anadkat wrote, “Meet Chinnaswami Muthuswami Venugopal Iyer.

One of the things I love most about being an actor is the opportunity to step into the shoes of so many different characters. I’d like to share a little story behind the creation of this particular character. We were in the middle of shooting a scene when our creative director suddenly informed us that the channel wanted this character to have a South Indian background. Without any hesitation, I quickly changed my hairstyle and improvised the character on the spot. It was such a fun and spontaneous moment that made the shoot even more enjoyable. I’m excited about all the new characters that are coming your way, so stay tuned for more.”