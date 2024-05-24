‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Raj Anadkat turns commentator for IPL

It has been a while since actor Raj Anadkat left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and has moved on to other avenues, and projects.

As known, Anadkat played the role of Tipendra aka Tappu after taking over from Bhavya Gandhi who was the first Tappu before Nitesh Bhulani took over from him and currently stars as the character.

Riding high on the popularity of the show, Anadkat has gone on to focus on his content creation for social media and is now venturing into Gujarati entertainment industry as well.

The actor is all set to star in Gujarati TV shows United State of Gujarat and has been promoting for the same ever since its announcement.

On that note, the actor is all set to make an appearance on JioCinema Gujarati streamer at 6 pm. He will be seen coming in as a commentator for the key match of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, where the winner of the match will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He shared some images from the set-

Needless to say, this will also be an appearance for Anadkat to promote his TV show.

Hence the fans of the actor, who love to see him talk and have fun in Gujarati, they can watch him in a while.