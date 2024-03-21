OOTD: Raj Anadkat Elevates His Style Game In A Black Tuxedo Outfit

Raj Anadkat is among the most loved and admired actors in the Hindi entertainment Industry. He uses Instagram to showcase photographs and videos of his projects, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactions with followers. He also uploads images of his outfit selections from events, shoots, and casual trips. His social media presence allows followers to remain in touch with him and learn more about his career and personal life. Not only social media, he has a stunning fashion sense wherever he goes and always nails the dashing appearance. This time, the actor opted for an all-black tuxedo look. Have a look below.

Raj Anadkat’s Black Tuxedo Appearance-

The talented actor looks dapper in an all-black tuxedo outfit. The actor appeared in a black satin collar and front buttons featuring a shirt, black matte fabric featuring a sleeveless vest coat paired with a black leather lapel collar, shimmery sleeves blazer, and paired straight narrow pants. The outfit is from Kalki Fashion. He fashioned his hair in a side-part, set with a little puff on the right side. He accessories his outfit with a gold wristwatch. In the pictures, he shows off his stylish tuxedo outfit and gives a dashing attitude.

