TMOKC: Raj Anadkat aka Tappu denies engagement rumours with co-star Munmun Dutta aka Babita

Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta’s relationship rumours fueled once again today after the news of their engagement in Gujarat circulated on the internet. However, there was no official announcement. But before the day ends, Raj Anadkat calls this viral news baseless on his Instagram handle and clears all the rumours on social media.

Raj Anadkat, popularly known for his role as Tappu in the popular Indian comedy sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has refuted rumours of engagement with his co-star Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita. Anadkat dismissed the speculation surrounding their relationship. However, Raj and Munmun shared a great bond on set. The engagement rumours were deemed baseless by the actor. On his Instagram story, the actor wrote, “Hello everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false & baseless. Team Raj Anadkat.” Earlier, Raj and Munmun’s relationship rumours surfaced in 2021.

The viral engagement news stated, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony.” It further stated, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” as per News18.

