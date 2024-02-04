What Is TMKOC’S Raj Anadkat Cooking Today? Find Here

Raj Anadkat, the sensational actor of television, made a place in the hearts of millions of audiences with his appearance at Tapu in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Undoubtedly, his fans miss his on-screen appearance, but the actor is active on his social media and keeps his fans engaged through his posts. He loves to share anecdotes from his personal life. However, this time, the actor shares a glimpse of the special dish he is cooking today at home.

What Raj Anadkat Is Cooking Today

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shares a couple of photos of the yummy sweet dish he is making. Before you make random guesses, let us reveal that the actor is making yummy coconut cookies. Raj shared two photos- the first is the pick of cookies before it was cooked, where he wrote, “All set to bake these yummy coconut cookies,” and the second features the all-ready-to-eat cookies, where he wrote, “Tadddaaaa.” With the visuals, it seems these cookies were delicious and crunchy.

Raj Anadkat enjoys huge fandom on his Instagram handle, and his regular sharing of photos, videos, and updates keeps him in talks. The actor made his debut in acting with Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka in 2016. He often gets snapped at parties and shows in the town.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.