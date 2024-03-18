Sneak Peek: Raj Anadkat’s Cheat Meal Features Mouthwatering Dahi Bhalle!

Raj Anadkat, the brilliant television actor, won the hearts of millions of viewers with his performance as Tapu in the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Undoubtedly, his admirers miss his on-screen appearances, but the actor is active on social media and keeps his followers engaged with his posts. He also enjoys telling stories about his personal experiences. However, this time, the actor gives a sneak peek at the special cheat meal.

Raj Anadkat’s Delicious Cheat Meal Appearance-

Raj Anadkat shared a photo of a delicious Dahi Bhalle on his Instagram handle. In the picture, we can see the actor holding a scrumptious dish. The dish has six puris filled with potato stuffing and garnished with Dahi, green pudina and coriander chutney, besan sev, and some pomegranates.

The actor captioned his post on the Instagram story, “Mummy Tussi Kamal Ho 😍 #Dahibhalle.”

If you crave a masaledaar cheat meal, try Raj Anadkat’s inspired Dahi Bhalle.

What is your reaction to Raj's cheat meal?