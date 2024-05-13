Raj Anandkat Embarks On With Upcoming Show ‘United State of Gujarat,’ Watch Video!

Raj Anadkat is one of the most popular and admired actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. He uses Instagram to share photos and videos of his projects, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactions with fans. He also posts photos of his outfit choices from events, shoots, and casual outings. His social media presence enables people to stay in touch with him and learn more about his professional and personal life.

Not only does he have a wonderful fashion sense on Instagram, but he also constantly looks dashing. This time, the actor shared his work-related updates as he announced his new show, which will be telecast on Colors. Take a look below.

Raj Anadkat’sAnadkat’s Announcement Video Appearance-

The actor and his involvement in a previous show, TMKOC, drew attention from his fans. The actor went to his Instagram account to share a video announcement of his new show. In the video, the actor and other members of the show are seen performing Pooja. In the next scene, the actor performs aarti and showcases a clapboard and camera. He then seeks blessings from the elders by touching their feet. In the final scene, the Pooja concludes and the show begins with the distribution of sweets.

He captioned his video Instagram post, “New Beginnings #UnitedStateOfGujarat ❤️🎥✨🧿.”

