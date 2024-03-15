“Not Engaged, Not Married, Not Pregnant,” Munmun Dutta Reacts On Viral Relationship News

On 13 March, the news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement broke out and created a buzz on the internet. But soon, Raj squashed the fake news about his relationship and called it baseless, taking to his Instagram story. And now Munmun dropped several stories on her Instagram handle, revealed details about her personal life, and also bashed the fake news culture.

Taking to her Instagram story, Munmun shared about the fake news culture, how it spreads in minutes, how it keeps floating on the web time and again, and also about her personal life. “Funny how FAKE news spread like wildfire and keeps coming back like a boomerang. Putting things straight again! Not Engaged, Not Married, Not pregnant,” the actress wrote.

In the other story, the TMKOC’S actress expressed that whenever she gets married and with whomsoever she will tie the knot, she will share that news proudly: “Also IF and WHEN I do marry, Whether a younger man or an older one I shall do it PROUDLY Honey! That’s my bengali genes Always proud and brave. Joi Maa Durga.”

Lastly, Munmun decided she would not utilize her energy on unnecessary and fake things as there are many other things to do. “Not gonna be putting my energy into fake things anymore. Moving on to better things in life, God is kind, and Life is beautiful.”

