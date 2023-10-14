Television | Celebrities

When it comes to ethnicity, sharara dresses have become the new love for girls. With the frequent new patterns and styles of sharara sets, girls have made it their go-to ethnic style, from comfort printed styles to sparkling gold glam. Check out how divas Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, and Erica Fernandes personify grace.

Rashami Desai’s Purple Sharara Dress

The gorgeous Rashami personifies grace in the beautiful purple sharara dress. She dons a v-neckline long kurta with gold prints. The palazzo pajama complements her golden look with a matching net dupatta. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the small jhumkas and minimal makeup.

Shweta Tiwari’s Blue Printed Sharara Dress

The ageless beauty Shweta shows her grace in the ethnic sharara dress. The beautiful garden-printed short kurta paired with matching layered sharara pajamas looks cool. In addition, the blue dupatta elevates her appearance. With the gold jhumkas, she gets that ethnic glam.

Erica Fernandes’s Purple Sharara

The stunning diva Erica exudes grace in the ethnic avatar as she dons a plain purple sharara dress. The round-neck short kurta with a front slit gives her a sense of sensuality. The flare plain pajama with gold border complements her appearance. With the stud earrings, she adds glamour.

Whose sharara style did you like, Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, or Erica Fernandes? Let us know in the comments.