Reem Shaikh And Anshuman Malhotra Starrer ‘World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story’ Shoot Begins, See Inside Pics

Good news for the fans of popular television actress Reem Shaikh and actor Anshuman Malhotra as their upcoming romance drama shoot begins. The makers of the upcoming youth-adult romance drama titled ‘World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story’ announced the commencement of shooting.

Taking to the social media handle, the makers of the show shared two pictures of the lead actors, Reem Shaikh and Anshuman Malhotra. In the first click, both the stars pose, holding the clipboard as the shoot begins with bright smiles on their faces. Reem looks gorgeous in casual with a princess crown on her head, while Anshuman is cool in a black t-shirt. However, in the next photo, both hugged each other from the side and flaunted their quirky smiles, taking each other’s support.

Announcing the good news, the makers wrote, “Aa rahe hai aapko World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story sunane…stay tuned, shoot has begun.” Reem and Anshuman are paired opposite each other for the first time, and it will be interesting to see them together on screen.

World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story is produced by Dive Media and written by writers Durjoy Dutta and Sumrit Shahi. The series follows the love-filled Journey of Kritika and Manav, who are opposites. The show will show their journey as they navigate their way from being enemies to best friends, fake lovers, and finally, lovers.