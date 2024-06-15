Reem Shaikh Flaunts Ethnic Beauty In Kurta Set, Leaves Jiya Shankar Awestruck!

A stunning actress, Reem Shaikh is well-known for her outstanding ethnic and Western wardrobe choices. She can pull off any look with grace and charm. Her Instagram page is a showcase of stunning fashion moments. This time, the actress captivates onlookers with her gorgeous look in an ethnic ensemble. Let’s have a look at her wonderful appearance.

Reem Shaikh’s Kurta Set-

In her recent Instagram post, Reem Shaikh looks absolutely breathtaking in her ethnic outfit. She chose a stunning kurta set from the renowned Faiza Faisal fashion label. The green with white square neckline flared full sleeves, and side cut-out kurta combines to create a truly magnificent look. She completes the ensemble with a printed dupatta and a green lace border, adding to her charm.

Reem’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Reem’s beauty is truly enchanting. Her flowing, mid-parted hair adds allure to her facial features. Her makeup, a perfect balance of subtlety and elegance, with pink eyeshadow and fluttery lashes, enhances her natural beauty. The touch of vibrancy with pink matte blushes and the sophistication of her blush pink matte lips complete her stunning look. Reem Shaikh’s beauty is a magnet for her fans. Her intriguing appearance is irresistible, and we can’t help but be drawn to her.

Jiya Shankar’s reaction to Reem’s ethnic look is a testament to her beauty. Her reaction to Reem’s attire is not just beautiful but exceptionally so, leaving a lasting impression. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 actress couldn’t help but express her admiration with a melting face emoji, reflecting the powerful effect of Reem’s fashion choice.

