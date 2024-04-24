Reem Shaikh’s Secret Admirer Left A Rose On The Set Of Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani

Reem Shaikh is a multifaceted talent known for acting prowess in shows like Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Tujhse Hai Raabta, and others. She captivates attention through her beauty and engaging presence on social media. With her impressive performances on screen, she has become a household name. Off-screen, the actress spreads her charm and grace through her social media posts, where she connects with fans and shares glimpses of her life, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. In her latest dump, the actress revealed about receiving a rose from her secret admirer on the sets of her show.

Reem currently features in the web series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani alongside Karan Vahi and Jennifer Winget. The diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself revealing about the rose she received. In the video, the actress takes the rose in her hand and takes a mirror selfie video where she can be seen saying that someone left this yellow rose in her vanity van. She has no clue about who left the rose secretly, but whoever they may be, this rose made her smile, and she thanked the person.

Reem’s co-star, Jennifer Winget or Karan Vahi, must have left the rose to surprise her. But we don’t know. However, it is good to know that Reem Shaikh felt good receiving the rose.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.