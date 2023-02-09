Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved and admired couples that we all have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that the two of them have been winning hearts with precision and perfection and well, that’s what we truly and genuinely love the most and for real. Both Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are extremely adorable and stylish at the same time and that’s why, innumerable couples all over the country look upto them as ideal couple goals and for real. The two of them never really shy away from flaunting their love and affection for each other in real life and well, that’s what we enjoy the most.

Each and every time Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get spotted, internet well and truly melts in awe and feels the heat for real and in the true sense of the term. They always believe in spending good quality time with each other together and well, that’s what we all love about them for real. So, to tell you all and give you all a sneak-peek into their latest social media update, what do we get to see happening at their end? Well, right now, Divyanka Tripathi is seen burning hearts like a pro with Vivek as she activates her ‘pink panther’ mode on and well, we truly love it for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com