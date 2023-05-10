Rista Rista: Mohsin Khan gets romantic with Divya Agarwal in new music video, internet loves it

Mohsin Khan is one of the finest and most amazing actors in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has got a lot of love and appreciation from fans and we love it. Check out how he’s seen getting romantic on-screen with Divya Agarwal

Mohsin Khan is one of the most amazing and talented actors and performing artistes that we have currently in the Hindi TV industry. He’s been a part of the entertainment space for literally many years and well, we truly love him for all the right reasons. While he’s been a art of the entertainment space for many years, without any element of doubt, his most popular show and work has to be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he’s been absolutely phenomenal. His on-screen chemistry with none other than Shivangi Joshi has won hearts of many and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he shares from his end on social media manages to grab the attention and limelight of fans for all the right reasons.

Check out how Mohsin Khan is getting romantic with Divya Agarwal in the music video Rista Rista:

The best thing about Mohsin Khan is that come what may, his fans and admirers always love to shower him with a lot of appreciation and affection. Off-late, he’s not been a part of any TV daily soap. But hey folks, that certainly hasn’t kept him away from limelight, right? Well, currently, he’s doing a fantastic job as that’s the kind of love and appreciation he’s received for his new music video ‘Rista Rista’ with none other than the goegeous Divya Agarwal. Well, hey folks, do you all want to check it out and admire the cute moment? Here you go –

