Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why

Rithvik Dhanjani, a name synonymous with charm and charisma on the small screen, recently took to Instagram to share the pivotal moments of his life and his remarkable journey as an actor. In a heartfelt post, he delved into the highs and lows, the dreams, and the determination that have defined his path to stardom.

Rithvik’s post began with a candid reflection on his childhood aspirations, where all he yearned for was to hear the word “action” so that he could spread his arms wide, much like the legendary Shah Rukh Khan did onscreen. The boy in the throwback photo had dared to dream beyond his means, unaware of the challenges that lay ahead.

With little knowledge of how to navigate the complex world of showbiz, Rithvik arrived in Mumbai and candidly admitted that he was clueless about what he had to do or where he had to go. It was a fortuitous moment when Rithvik stumbled upon an advertisement on Facebook, inviting aspiring actors to audition at “hunar.com.” He took it as a sign from a higher power and decided to give it a shot. Little did he know that this decision would be a pivotal turning point in his life.

A month later, Rithvik received a life-changing call. It was none other than the visionary producer Ekta Kapoor who had spotted his talent and selected him. She offered him a platform and saw in him what others had failed to recognize at the time, including himself. Rithvik expressed his gratitude and acknowledged Ekta Kapoor as his “fairy godmother,” a guiding presence that transformed his destiny.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Rithvik also nominated fellow actors Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim to share their own journeys, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the struggles and triumphs that shape an actor’s life.