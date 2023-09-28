Television | Celebrities

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why

Rithvik Dhanjani expressed his gratitude and acknowledged Ekta Kapoor as his "fairy godmother," a guiding presence that transformed his destiny.

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Sep,2023 17:25:31
Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856296

Rithvik Dhanjani, a name synonymous with charm and charisma on the small screen, recently took to Instagram to share the pivotal moments of his life and his remarkable journey as an actor. In a heartfelt post, he delved into the highs and lows, the dreams, and the determination that have defined his path to stardom.

Rithvik’s post began with a candid reflection on his childhood aspirations, where all he yearned for was to hear the word “action” so that he could spread his arms wide, much like the legendary Shah Rukh Khan did onscreen. The boy in the throwback photo had dared to dream beyond his means, unaware of the challenges that lay ahead.

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856287

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856288

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856289

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856290

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856291

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856292

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856293

Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856294

With little knowledge of how to navigate the complex world of showbiz, Rithvik arrived in Mumbai and candidly admitted that he was clueless about what he had to do or where he had to go. It was a fortuitous moment when Rithvik stumbled upon an advertisement on Facebook, inviting aspiring actors to audition at “hunar.com.” He took it as a sign from a higher power and decided to give it a shot. Little did he know that this decision would be a pivotal turning point in his life.

A month later, Rithvik received a life-changing call. It was none other than the visionary producer Ekta Kapoor who had spotted his talent and selected him. She offered him a platform and saw in him what others had failed to recognize at the time, including himself. Rithvik expressed his gratitude and acknowledged Ekta Kapoor as his “fairy godmother,” a guiding presence that transformed his destiny.
In his heartfelt Instagram post, Rithvik also nominated fellow actors Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim to share their own journeys, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the struggles and triumphs that shape an actor’s life.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Rithvik Dhanjani bags Akhil Abrol's OTT film 837626
Exclusive: Rithvik Dhanjani bags Akhil Abrol’s OTT film
Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's mad, fun moment in Maldives 811757
Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani’s mad, fun moment in Maldives
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video 804081
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video
Cutie Alert: Surbhi Jyoti gets playful in snow with Rithvik Dhanjani, see cute video 789142
Cutie Alert: Surbhi Jyoti gets playful in snow with Rithvik Dhanjani, see cute video
Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani are up for some “sincere bull-shit”, what's going on? 780634
Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani are up for some “sincere bull-shit”, what’s going on?
Aly Goni, Krishna Kaul, Rithvik Dhanjani, And Others Look Dapper In Pink Shade Tuxedos 753712
Aly Goni, Krishna Kaul, Rithvik Dhanjani, And Others Look Dapper In Pink Shade Tuxedos

Latest Stories

Jannat Zubair Celebrates 'Eid-e-Milad' With Her Mother And Father, See Selfie Photo 856265
Jannat Zubair Celebrates ‘Eid-e-Milad’ With Her Mother And Father, See Selfie Photo
Yuvika's quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi's entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj 856283
Yuvika’s quest for truth intensifies with Gulki Joshi’s entry as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj
Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Tacker come together for a special shoot 856303
Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Tacker come together for a special shoot
Kriti Sanon's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Special Someone, Find Out 856233
Kriti Sanon’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Special Someone, Find Out
Congratulations! Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns 30M followers on Instagram, celebrates in Austria 856258
Congratulations! Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns 30M followers on Instagram, celebrates in Austria
Shah Rukh Khan's Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles 856253
Shah Rukh Khan’s Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles
Read Latest News