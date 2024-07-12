Rock Your Simple Saree With Bold Blouse Designs From Surbhi Jyoti And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Surbhi Jyoti and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are well-known actresses for their acting skills and immense fashion choices. The actresses showcase elegant yet striking styles with simple sarees and stunning blouses. Here are a few tips to achieve their look:

Surbhi Jyoti And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Blouse Designs To Pair With Simple Sarees

Surbhi Jyoti

Are you looking for a stunning blouse design to style your simple saree? Surbhi Jyoti’s sleeveless, sweetheart-neckline blouse features plain fabric with a backless knot-tied bustier style, which gives a striking appearance to her ethnic look. Pair it with a cut-work embroidery saree to balance out the look. Keep accessories minimal and opt for soft, minimal makeup in a peach shade, just like the saree.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

This plain blouse, with a deep sweetheart neckline, sleeveless featuring spaghetti straps, and padded cup busy fit, adds a touch of modern glam to your simple saree. By choosing this blouse design, you can make a strong style statement. Combined with a purple floral print saree, it gives your look a sleek appearance. Opt for minimal accessories and natural makeup to keep the focus on the blouse.

These inspirations from Surbhi Jyoti and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can help you elevate your simple saree to a whole new level of elegance and style for any occasion.