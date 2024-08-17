Romiit Raaj’s dedication to his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai decoded; says, “I lost 10 Kg to play Rohit Poddar”

Actor Romiit Raaj has had a great last few months as he has effortlessly settled into the cast of Rajan Shahi’s long-running and popular show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He plays the role of Rohit Poddar, the younger brother of the protagonist Armaan Poddar (Rohit Purohit). He replaced Shivam Khajuria in the role and has taken the story ahead, giving it a new dimension of a tussle between the brothers Armaan and Rohit.

Well, getting into the role of Rohit Poddar came with a lot of commitment for Romiit, is what we hear. We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that the actor had the tough task of going through a rigorous weight loss in order to look at his convincing best as Rohit Purohit’s onscreen brother.

It is to be noted here that both Rohit and Romiit are contemporaries, with Romiit probably being a senior at work and in age too.

A source tells us, “Romiit was determined to look convincing onscreen as the younger brother of Armaan. He lost quite a lot of weight and transformed physically to look the character. He is believed to have lost close to 10 Kgs for this role.”

We saw Romiit Raaj earlier in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the Rajan Shahi show on Star Plus where you can clearly see the visibly better-built Romiit.

We buzzed Romiit Raaj to talk about his dedication to looking younger onscreen, and he reverted saying, “Yes, it is true that I have worked hard on myself to look convincing in the role of Rohit. I weighed 82 kg when I was doing Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. And I lost nearly 10 Kg for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When Rajan Sir told me that he was looking at me for playing Rohit Poddar, I was elated. The character is the second lead of the show, for which I will be grateful to Rajan Sir.”

Talking at length about his weight reduction, Romiit says, “When I heard about me playing Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I got down to a different program for myself. My last meal for the day has been 6.30 PM. I don’t eat non-vegetarian food. I have turned vegan. Thankfully, I have never smoked and have never been into drinking. This has been a bonus for me, with my habits being clean. I also went to gymming regularly. I even ran 10 km daily.,” he adds.

“Frankly, it is unbelievable for me even today, that I play Rohit’s younger brother on the show. I will be grateful to Rajan Sir for having envisioned me in this role. It has to be my mom’s blessing that I got this role. I am glad that everyone around me is happy with my presence in the show. My daughter’s friends talk to her about my role and my sequences in the show. This has never happened before. Even if my daughter does not see me onscreen, she gets to know a lot through her friends. There is no bigger happiness than hearing this from my daughter,” he says.

Kudos to Romiit for going through this drill for a role!! Keep up the good work!!