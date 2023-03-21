Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla continue to give us couple goals. The stars showcased their strong bond ever since their participation in the show Bigg Boss 14. The couple has the spark all on point to date, and now Dilaik has shared yet another moment that shows how their love counts to eternity. Scroll down beneath to check on their cosy love-filled moments.

In the reel, that Rubina Dilaik shared on her social media handle, we can see the actress all stunning in her embellished black kurta suit. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair. The diva decked her stylish black salwar suit with minimal accessories, dewy makeup and sleek hair. The stunning designer black palazzo suit featured intricate embroidery work in golden.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla can be seen all decked up in a stylish all white sherwani suit. The actor teamed it his embroidered ethnic suit with gelled hair, stubble beard and a pair of ethnic shoes. The couple posed in utmost romance and love together for the pictures. While Dilaik shared the reel on her social media, combining all the beautiful moments together in one reel.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the television reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showcased an overawing performance in the show, breaking a leg with her stunning and staggering dance skills. The actress has predominantly earned her fame as an actor. As of now, she is enjoying her mountain life with family. She is from Himachal Pradesh.