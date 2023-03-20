Rubina Dilaik is currently in the mountains, in her home town. The actress is a mountain girl herself and isn’t failing to cherish her life there. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from her mountain home, where we could spot her all stunning and sweet in her traditional gear and set up.

In the video, we can see Rubina Dilaik wearing pahadan suit. The suit featured beautiful floral embellishments all over. The actress teamed the salwar suit with a casual mid-parted braided hairstyle. The actress completed the look with her minimal makeup, a small black bindi and nude lips. She can be seen having some yum desi food.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sunday, Village Life” in the caption.

Here take a look at the video-

Soon after she shared it on her social media handle, Rubina Dilaik got her an array of comments and admiration from her fans.

One wrote, “Rubiiiiiii your simplicity always has myyyyyyyy hearttttt😍 why you so innocent”,

another wrote, “You look so beautiful in ur traditional outfits, alag hi grace ati h”,

a third user added, “I love the fact that you are so grounded and you always believe in simplicity”

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was seen earlier in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress catered a grand performance in the show, showcasing her thrilling dance skills. Before that, she also got her fans wowed with her stunt showcase in the show KKK12. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Rubina predominantly is known for her acting chops on the screen.