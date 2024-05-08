Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Pure Elegance in a Traditional Embroidered Kurta Set with Jacket, See Pics

Rubina Dilaik is a well-known Indian TV actress. Aside from her noteworthy positions in the industry, she is well-known for her dress sense, which blends elegance and trendiness. She effortlessly embraces a variety of trends, whether at the event or in casual attire, and her clothing choices blend classic silhouettes and contemporary flair, consistently setting fashion standards. In a recent appearance, the diva donned an embroidered kurta set with a magnificent jacket. Check out her amazing outfit below!

Rubina Dilaik’s Traditional Outfit Appearance-

Rubina looks beautiful in a light purple kurta featuring a deep U-neckline and side cuts, adding a modern twist to the traditional silhouette. The kurta paired with matching straight pants creates a coordinated and sophisticated look. Over her kurta, Rubina layered a sleeveless black velvet jacket that exuded luxury and elegance. The jacket was embellished with intricate orange and green floral embroidery along the border, adding a pop of color and visual interest to the ensemble.

Rubina’s Beauty Appearance-

Rubina’s hair is styled in a side-parted low bun hairstyle, enhancing her overall appearance with a touch of glamour. Her makeup is likely kept subtle yet radiant, focusing on glowing skin, pink eyeshadow, and a soft matte lip color. Rubina chose minimalistic accessories such as big statement silver hoops and rings to complement her outfit. In the pictures, the actress flaunts her traditional outfit with candid postures.

