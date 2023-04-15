Rubina Dilaik drops in a series of pictures on her social media handle from the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. We can see her at her candid best. The actress shone brightly in her off-shoulder yellow bodycon dress. Catch her in her goofiest moments right below-

Rubina Dilaik shares pictures from Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, we can see her getting all candid with Arjun Bijlani and Pratik Sehajpal on the stage. The actress looks full and in some mood for fun banter. Pratik Sehajpal can’t stop laughing. Rubina further shared a candid picture with Arjun Bijlani. She went on to share another moment with dancer Punit and host Harsh Limbachiya.

Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, “ONE day to GO 😎…. @colorstv”

Work Front

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The actress has showcased her versatility as an artist over the years. And never ever, she failed to astound us with her skills on the screen. Whether as an actress, or as a stunt performer or even as a dancer, Rubina has owned it all like a queen.

Apart from being popular for her participation in reality shows like JDJ, Bigg Boss and KKK, the actress is also predominantly known for her acting chops in some of the best television shows. She has also appeared in the movie Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav.