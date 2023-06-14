ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik's appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, once again, we see both Rubina and Abhinav are giving couple goals to one and all and we love it. Let's read this for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
14 Jun,2023 08:48:57
Rubina Dilaik's appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most adored and admired couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have been winning hearts of one and all with perfection for the longest time and well, that’s why, they serve as serious couple goals for people all over the country. The two of them fell in love with each other for the first time after meeting and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for them in the true sense of the term. Whenever they share new and captivating content on their social media handle to woo their fans, internet truly loves it in the true and genuine sense of the term.

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are winning hearts with their latest posts:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are immensely talented and well, when it comes to showcasing their love and appreciation for each other in public, they certainly don’t shy away and how. Well, this time, Rubina Dilaik has taken to her social media story to share a special post featuring herself and Abhinav. In the post, both of them are seen smiling and having fun as she talks about penning a special note for her dear husband and well, we are absolutely in awe of all of it. Here you go. Let’s check out and get couple goals –

Rubina Dilaik's appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals 815464

Rubina Dilaik's appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals 815465

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rubina Dilaik’s car meets with an accident, read details
Rubina Dilaik’s car meets with an accident, read details
Bigg Boss Babes: What’s cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What’s cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end?
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
‘Bigg Boss’ babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of ‘black magic’
‘Bigg Boss’ babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of ‘black magic’
Rubina Dilaik’s nerdy side is what we are falling for! See pic
Rubina Dilaik’s nerdy side is what we are falling for! See pic
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery
Latest Stories
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Kiara Advani’s special note wins hearts on internet
Kiara Advani’s special note wins hearts on internet
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Ashnoor Kaur’s special speedboat experience will make you go crazy, see full video
Ashnoor Kaur’s special speedboat experience will make you go crazy, see full video
Avneet Kaur’s bold and beautiful backless avatar is super sensuous
Avneet Kaur’s bold and beautiful backless avatar is super sensuous
Anushka Sen shares snaps from ‘shoot diaries’, we are in love
Anushka Sen shares snaps from ‘shoot diaries’, we are in love
Read Latest News