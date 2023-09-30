Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik's Baby Bump Catches All Attention In Her Weekend Plan Pics; Check Here

Rubina Dilaik is enjoying life to the fullest as she travels to the best of destinations sporting her baby bump. As we know, she announced her pregnancy recently.

Rubina Dilaik‘s travel escapade that is on focus here for many days and weeks now, has to be the best that we have seen from her for a long time!!! Yes, we can vouch that this is a special phase for Rubina as she announced her pregnancy during this trip. Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla are touring USA, and were in Southern California when they announced that they are expectant parents. This started a phase where Rubina has been delighting her fans literally every day, with her baby bump pictures. Yes, we saw Rubina flaunt her bump in a cute maternity suit.

We also saw her wearing a black jumpsuit in which her baby bump was very evident. Well, this flurry of pictures from Rubina continues and her fans cannot resist the temptation to see and admire more of Rubina and her newfound travel love and of course, her baby bump which is seen through exquisite fashion and styling that Rubina has been endorsing. Today’s picture has Rubina Dilaik wearing yet another jumpsuit and a shrug over it to keep her cool and comfortable.

She writes as caption on social media to her new post, that she is contemplating hard on her weekend plan.

Yes, Rubina Dilaik who has adorned challenging roles in her fruitful career, is glowing these days, courtesy of her pregnancy. As we said before, her fans are rejoicing every moment of her new phase wherein she is busy enjoying life and creating some happy memories for her family with her hubby.

Check the pictures here.

