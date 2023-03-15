Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. In all these years, one must credit Rubina Dilaik for the kind of good work and potential that she’s displayed in her career and well, no wonder, we all feel that there’s truly quite a lot to he proud of her. From doing good work in the Hindi TV daily soaps that she’s been a part of to eventually becoming a rage and sensation in the reality shows that she’s participated like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new work updates from her end on social media as well as other platforms, netizens totally feel the heat and fall in love for real.

Whenever Rubina Dilaik shares cute and adorable updates from her end when it comes to her personal life, netizens always love every bit of it as they always get to know and understand better as to what’s happening at her end. Well, talking about her latest social media post ladies and gentlemen, this time, Rubina Dilaik is seen all smiles in the company of her dear husband aka Abhinav Shukla and well, no wonder, there’s a reason why we feel they are both ‘couple goals’. Well, do you want to check out as well and admire the same? See below folks –

Well, hey, what’s your take and update on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com