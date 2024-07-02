Rubina Dilaik’s Fresh Fruit Craving Takes Her To Tree-Climbing In New Instagram Video

Rubina Dilaik is a well-known television actress who appeared in Chotti Bahu. The actress is enjoying the success of her film, Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Rubina has making headlines for her upcoming film, Hum Tum Maktoob, which stars Palash Muchhal. Aside from acting, Rubina Dilaik regularly shares breathtaking photos from her travels, fashion, and other activities on social media. Rubina Dilaik’s recent video features her craving for fresh fruits. Take a peek at the video below!

Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram Video-

Taking to an Instagram post, Rubina Dilaik shared a video of herself as she looks gorgeous in a colorful print collar, rolled-up sleeves, and front buttons featuring a shirt paired with dusty pink prints all over the palazzo pants. She styles his look with a tight bun hairstyle and opts for a no-makeup look and accessories her outfit with brown specs, a gold bracelet, a ring and pink sneakers.

View Instagram Post 1: Rubina Dilaik's Fresh Fruit Craving Takes Her To Tree-Climbing In New Instagram Video

The video starts with showcasing a glass cup with fresh juice in the sunshine, and after that, Rubina focuses on the fresh fruit on the tree. Next, Rubina Dilaik climbs on the tree, plucks fresh fruits from the tree, and showcases her struggle with a smile on her face. In the further appearance, Rubina collects all the peaches on the steel bowl and shows them to the camera. She also and also shared candid pictures lined up in the video. Lastly, Rubina enjoys eating the juicy and yummy peach fruit.

By sharing a video, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “#blessed” with a peach fruit sticker.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.