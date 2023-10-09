Television | Celebrities

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy

We give you a list of Rubina Dilaik's amazing fashion and style during her pregnancy. Her maternity looks are simply glowing. Read on to know more about what she endorses in fashion.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 20:00:18
Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859859

Rubina Dilaik has been exquisite in her fashion and styling from the time she announced her pregnancy. As we know, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were recently touring Southern California when they announced that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first child. As we know, Rubina has always been an endorser for unique brands when it comes to fashion and styling. She has a very engaging sense of fashion, defining her own self while providing her extreme comfort. Now that she is pregnant, Rubina is trying out newer ways of styling and they are a class apart. So here we bring to you her glowing maternity looks as she dons the best style in fashion. Take a look at the glamorous pregnant Rubina Dilaik, engaging her fans and well-wishers in great style.

So here we go with the list of what we have seen and appreciated in the styles of Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina was seen wearing a white and green striped kurti. She had worn big earrings, with parted hair, a bindi, and a bag.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859852

She was also seen in a bodycon and added the charm of wearing a contrast-coloured shrug to go with it. Her accessories have been amazing. For this bodycon and shrug attire, she wore metal earrings, bangles, and neckpieces.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859853

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859854

Rubina was also seen wearing an off-shoulder flared dress where she was seen satisfying her taste buds with an ice-cream treat.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859855

She was also seen posing with a car. Rubina was seen wearing a black short dress with gum boots. The pink of the car and the ambience set the mood well for the picture.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859856

Also, she has donned many jumpsuits in many colours. We show you a jumpsuit in black here. She carried a leather jacket in black to match her attire.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859857

Apart from these engaging styles, she was also seen wearing kaftans, denim jackets etc.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy 859858

Are you loving this style of Rubina during her pregnancy?

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Poses BIG With A Car; Calls It As A Bump-py Ride 859183
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Poses BIG With A Car; Calls It As A Bump-py Ride
Rubina Dilaik's Pregnancy Craving For Ice Cream Revealed; Check Video 858486
Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy Craving For Ice Cream Revealed; Check Video
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree 858339
Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, And Mouni Roy Are Grace Personified In Organza Saree
Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips 857517
Elevate your glam at parties in black sarees! Nia Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & Rubina Dilaik’s tips
Rubina Dilaik's Baby Bump Catches All Attention In Her Weekend Plan Pics; Check Here 856718
Rubina Dilaik’s Baby Bump Catches All Attention In Her Weekend Plan Pics; Check Here
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856436
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]

Latest Stories

Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut's style guide 859842
Airport Fashion Look: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut’s style guide
Neha Kakkar Sends Out Valuable Advice To Women In General; You Need To Appreciate Her For This 859864
Neha Kakkar Sends Out Valuable Advice To Women In General; You Need To Appreciate Her For This
Auto Draft 859937
Journey ends for Archana Gautam and Nyrraa M. Banerji as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ gets its finalists
Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan 859931
Meet serial: Bilawal traps Shlok, Raj and Sumeet in his plan
IAS Kavya Aka Sumbul Touqeer's Dance With Mishkat Varma Create 'Magic,' Video Goes Viral 859822
IAS Kavya Aka Sumbul Touqeer’s Dance With Mishkat Varma Create ‘Magic,’ Video Goes Viral
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films unveils the Brand New Poster of ‘12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey 859922
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films unveils the Brand New Poster of ‘12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey
Read Latest News