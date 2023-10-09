Rubina Dilaik's 'Glowing Maternity Looks': Take A Look At Her Exquisite Fashion During Pregnancy

Rubina Dilaik has been exquisite in her fashion and styling from the time she announced her pregnancy. As we know, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were recently touring Southern California when they announced that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first child. As we know, Rubina has always been an endorser for unique brands when it comes to fashion and styling. She has a very engaging sense of fashion, defining her own self while providing her extreme comfort. Now that she is pregnant, Rubina is trying out newer ways of styling and they are a class apart. So here we bring to you her glowing maternity looks as she dons the best style in fashion. Take a look at the glamorous pregnant Rubina Dilaik, engaging her fans and well-wishers in great style.

So here we go with the list of what we have seen and appreciated in the styles of Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina was seen wearing a white and green striped kurti. She had worn big earrings, with parted hair, a bindi, and a bag.

She was also seen in a bodycon and added the charm of wearing a contrast-coloured shrug to go with it. Her accessories have been amazing. For this bodycon and shrug attire, she wore metal earrings, bangles, and neckpieces.

Rubina was also seen wearing an off-shoulder flared dress where she was seen satisfying her taste buds with an ice-cream treat.

She was also seen posing with a car. Rubina was seen wearing a black short dress with gum boots. The pink of the car and the ambience set the mood well for the picture.

Also, she has donned many jumpsuits in many colours. We show you a jumpsuit in black here. She carried a leather jacket in black to match her attire.

Apart from these engaging styles, she was also seen wearing kaftans, denim jackets etc.

Are you loving this style of Rubina during her pregnancy?

Picture Courtesy: Instagram