Rubina Dilaik’s Twin Princesses Receive A Heartwarming Welcome By Her Family, See Photos!

Rubina Dilaik, known for her role in Chotti Bahu, now waves as a doting mother to her twin daughters. Last year, she welcomed these little bundles of joy into her life and cherishes every moment of her parenting journey. Currently, she is enjoying some quality family time. Recently, Rubina shared a heartwarming series of photographs capturing the moment her family welcomed her twin daughters.

Rubina Dilaik Shared Pictures With Family Appearance-

Rubina shared a picture series of herself as her family made a welcoming program for her two twin sweet daughters, donning a printed maroon and beige collar, full-sleeve shirt, and matching flared wide-leg pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight highlighted hairstyle, which adds style to her look. The diva opted for a simple look with pink lips.

She added minimalist accessories like white earrings, a silver wristwatch, and a ring and paired her look with a white and red sling bag, black sunglasses, and white crocs, which left a lasting impression. The actress shared a picture series of herself with her family in the picture. Secondly, we can see a car backside with lots of balloons and a cake-cutting ceremony as they welcome Rubina’s two twin babies, and they enjoy it a lot.

