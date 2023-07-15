Saavi Ki Savaari has been a turning point in my career: Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla, the young diva known for playing the female protagonist Savi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, has carved a niche with her performance. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Samridhii talks about her journey in the daily soap, challenges, memorable moments, and more. Read on:

Saavi Ki Savaari explores various emotions. How do you approach and bring out the depth of these emotions in your performance?

There are too many emotions, of course. But I believe that’s the beauty of doing something every day because you get to experience so many scenes and different modes of the character across different episodes. I try to do justice by staying true to the character. It can be tiring and hectic, but we must bring ourselves back together. There’s so much that happens in our personal lives too, but it’s important not to lose sight of the main goal, which is to bring beauty and justice to the character of Savi every day. So, I try to remember that; of course, the entire team helps. The direction department, rehearsals, and discussions on set all contribute. We go beyond scratching the surface and try various experiments. Everyone is very motivated on the team, and that’s the beauty of it. The creatives also help us with the storyline and screenplays. So, everything we do, all of this really helps.

As an actor, what challenges have you faced while working on Saavi Ki Savaari, and how have you overcome them?

There are many challenges when it comes to television. It requires a lot of patience, stability, and emotional well-being. Saavi Ki Savaari is almost completing a year now, and we are so glad about that. But playing the character almost daily while going through personal challenges can be tough. However, I try to focus and refocus on the work and keep my personal life separate. Sometimes, I feel tired, but then I see other people on the set, like the hair and makeup departments, who work harder than me. They come before us and leave after us. They have to stay back and have so much dedication. Despite their long hours and financial responsibilities, they keep smiling and bring the same enthusiasm to the set every day. Seeing their dedication gives me a lot of support.

How do you relate to your character in real life?

Savi is a simple, homely, grounded, and independent woman. These qualities are something I also relate to a lot, and I enjoy being the one who binds the family, just like Savi does. So, I think that’s the similarity we have.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of Saavi Ki Savaari?

The most rewarding aspect of being part of the show and being selected to play Savi. It came out of nowhere for me and changed my life. I am grateful for everyone having faith in me and the audience accepting me. It has been a turning point in my career, and I am sure it will take me to new heights.

Can you share any memorable moments you have had while shooting for the show?

My most special memory is from my birthday last year in November. The whole day was festive, from the morning at 6:30 am to around 5-6 pm. We started shooting, and everyone was clapping and cheering when I opened the door. It was beautiful. Our director had prepared a feast for me, and the whole unit enjoyed special food. I received so many gifts and so much love and warm wishes. One of my co-actor’s rooms was also decorated because if they had decorated my room, it wouldn’t have been a surprise. It was beautifully decorated, and we cut multiple cakes. It was filled with surprises and so much love.

How has your chemistry been with Farman Haider on-screen?

I think the audience loves our chemistry on-screen, and if they do, we’re doing a great job. It’s a testament to our dedication to our roles. Farman is a talented co-actor and has been very accommodating towards me despite having more experience. Working with him since day one has been wonderful, and our chemistry has been great.