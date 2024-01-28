Sargun Mehta announces “Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri” teaser release, watch video

Excitement is brewing in the entertainment world as the much-anticipated film, “Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri,” takes center stage with an ensemble cast led by Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta. The film, produced by a powerhouse team including Sargun Mehta, Ravi Prakash Dubey, Jaani, and Arvinder Khaira, promises a cinematic extravaganza.

Adding to the creative force behind the scenes, Srman Jain steps in as the Co-Producer, while Vikas Vashisht directs, weaving the narrative crafted by talented writer Amberdeep Singh.

The star-studded lineup includes renowned names like Roopi Gill, Nirmal Rishi, B N Sharma, Ravinder Mand, Amrit Amby, Deedar Gill, Mannat Kaur, Harpreet Walia, and Pawan Johal, ensuring a delightful blend of talent.

As the buzz around the film intensifies, Sargun Mehta recently shared a heartwarming video from the green room, capturing an adorable moment with her partner Ravi Dubey. The gesture, posted on Instagram, coincides with the release of the movie’s teaser, creating a wave of anticipation and affection among fans. Stay tuned for more updates as “Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri” promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.