Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics

Sargun Mehta is a renowned name in Indian Television and Punjabi entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her performances in Television shows, and later she became queen of hearts in the Punjabi industry with her successful songs and movies. The actress has done many music videos. Other than that, she is the epitome of styling. Let’s check out her firey glam in the latest Instagram dump.

Sargun, in the latest post, donned a green mini dress. The strapless printed dress with a thigh-high slit looked captivating paired with a green jacket. Her messy high bun blushed cheeks, beautiful bold eye makeup, bold red lips, and high heels elevated her glam. The diva looked the epitome of elegance with her style.

She carried her style with grace throughout her photoshoots. She has never disappointed people with her style and statement. Her striking pictures are irresistibly attractive; one can’t get over it.

Reacting to her latest pictures, Karan Grover commented, “U were in the building……” While actress Nisha Rawal said, “U totally are (with a red heart).” At the same time, many others shared their opinion through emoticons. Sargun Mehta turned producer, along with her husband, Ravi Dubey, producing shows like Udaariyan and Junooniyat. She is ruling over hearts with her magical looks and style. She knows how to buzz in headlines constantly.

Did you like Sargun Mehta's new avatar in a mini dress?