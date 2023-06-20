ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics

Sargun Mehta is a constant attraction of the Indian media. In her latest post, the green mini dress glam is drawing attention. Check out the new pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jun,2023 19:00:10
Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics

Sargun Mehta is a renowned name in Indian Television and Punjabi entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her performances in Television shows, and later she became queen of hearts in the Punjabi industry with her successful songs and movies. The actress has done many music videos. Other than that, she is the epitome of styling. Let’s check out her firey glam in the latest Instagram dump.

Sargun, in the latest post, donned a green mini dress. The strapless printed dress with a thigh-high slit looked captivating paired with a green jacket. Her messy high bun blushed cheeks, beautiful bold eye makeup, bold red lips, and high heels elevated her glam. The diva looked the epitome of elegance with her style.

 

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics 817586

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics 817589

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics 817591

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics 817608

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics 817611

Sargun Mehta Looks Fierce In Green Mini Dress; See Pics 817613

She carried her style with grace throughout her photoshoots. She has never disappointed people with her style and statement. Her striking pictures are irresistibly attractive; one can’t get over it.

Reacting to her latest pictures, Karan Grover commented, “U were in the building……” While actress Nisha Rawal said, “U totally are (with a red heart).” At the same time, many others shared their opinion through emoticons. Sargun Mehta turned producer, along with her husband, Ravi Dubey, producing shows like Udaariyan and Junooniyat. She is ruling over hearts with her magical looks and style. She knows how to buzz in headlines constantly.

Did you like Sargun Mehta’s new avatar in a mini dress? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta To Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal: Couples Who Fell In Love On Set
Ravi Dubey- Sargun Mehta To Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal: Couples Who Fell In Love On Set
Sargun Mehta leaves fans stunned with her shocking transformation, see photos
Sargun Mehta leaves fans stunned with her shocking transformation, see photos
Sargun Mehta announces release date of her new Punjabi film Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, read details
Sargun Mehta announces release date of her new Punjabi film Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, read details
Sargun Mehta flaunts curvaceous midriff in sequin beige bralette and pants, check video
Sargun Mehta flaunts curvaceous midriff in sequin beige bralette and pants, check video
Surbhi Chandna or Sargun Mehta: Who do you think aced in one-shoulder yellow outfit?
Surbhi Chandna or Sargun Mehta: Who do you think aced in one-shoulder yellow outfit?
Desi Vs Videsi: Shriya Saran in mini dress Vs Sargun Mehta in bold saree, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Shriya Saran in mini dress Vs Sargun Mehta in bold saree, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Latest Stories
“I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda
“I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda
Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Pani Pani’ Moves Are Drool-worthy
Rani Chatterjee’s ‘Pani Pani’ Moves Are Drool-worthy
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep to face embarrassment at the party
Read Latest News