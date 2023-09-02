Television | Celebrities

Sargun Mehta always mesmerizes us with her style file. Today, the diva gives us strong fashion inspiration from her Dubai vacations. Check it out below in the article

Sargun Mehta, the stunning diva, loves to spend her time in wanderlust. She often takes time off to enjoy her vacations in different places. This time, the actress is embracing her fun vibes in the limelight of Dubai. Her sizzling sunkissed glam in the latest dump screams attention.

Sargun Mehta’s Dubai Dairies In Sunkissed Glam

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a video. She can be seen wearing a stunning ivory slip mini-dress, flaunting her picturesque glam. With her open hairstyle, she is embracing her enchanting appearance. Her smokey eye makeover blushed cheeks, and glossy lips complete her gorgeousness.

Sargun posed throughout the video, defining her sunkissed glam. With a gold watch and a bracelet, she enhanced her beauty. The diva got fans swooning with her sizzling sunkissed glow. Her every walk and style screams attention, and we couldn’t do anything but admire her enchanting appearance.

Sargun Mehta is an actor, and producer. With her acting skills, she carved a niche in the industry and won hearts with her performance. Udaariyan, produced by her and her husband Ravi Dubey, received massive love among the viewers. Also, the couple is one of the most loved real-life jodi with a fairytale love story.

Did you enjoy Sargun Mehta’s Dubai dairies in sunkissed glam? Let us know in the comments section below.