Savita Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aastha is a doting grandmother: Shama Deshpande

Seasoned actress Shama Deshpande, will be seen playing a pivotal role in Star Plus’ new show Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rahul Tewary Productions. Shama will play the role of Savitri Deshmukh in the show. The actress was last seen in the show Aashaon Ka Sagar Dheere Dheere Se.

Says Shama, “Rahul Tewary is like a family. I was associated with Rahul in his previous show ‘Aashaoñ Ka Sagar Dheere-Dheere Se…’ The show is all about flight and ascendency. She will play the grandmother to the male lead, Sachin, played by Kanwar Dhillon.

She says that she loves playing the role of a grandmother. “I am playing the grandmother to Sachin (the hero). She is one of those women who is based in the interiors of a village in Maharashtra. She is full of warmth and cordiality and dotes on her grandson.”

She adds, “The character base is Marathi and me too being a Maharashtrian; it has been pretty easy for me to get the subtle nuances and mannerisms into the character.”

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her makeshift, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

Shama Deshpande has been a veteran, having done many films and TV shows.