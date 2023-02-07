Navigate

Sensuality Challenge: Nia Sharma Vs Surbhi Chandna: Who’s your dream date this Valentine’s Day? (Vote Now)

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna, the television beauties are prompting pure goals for Valentine’s Day, check out

It’s that time of the year, guys! Valentine’s Day is knocking the door. It’s the time when you meet your beloved, and nothing should stop you from bringing your aesthetics aboard! Owing to that, ladies; if you are on the aim to impress your partner for the day, make sure you have got your sensuality game on point! And who could be better than the very stunning beauties Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna to teach us the best!

The actresses are well-known in terms of their career. They have made a long way through, giving their best on the screen. Known for shows Naagin and Jamai Raja, the divas have become two of the most adored all across the nation.

Now coming back to their styles:

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. She looked flaming hot as she wore a stylish white backless flared white dress. She completed the look with long wavy blonde tresses, teamed with bold eye makeup look, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. Sharing the pictures, the actress asserted, “I’ve not always preferred proper backdrops and full fledged lights… it makes you look flawless and that no one is.”

If you are willing to keep up something traditional yet saucy, then Surbhi Chandna’s transparent black saree with a matching black halterneck backless blouse could be your perfect choice. She completed the look with sleek straight hair, bold smokey eyes and nude lips.

Who do you think has got the perfect look for the Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments below-

